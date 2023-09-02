BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $433,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,461,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

