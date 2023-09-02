BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.70 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 4.7% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $61,000. STF Management LP increased its position in Airbnb by 77.8% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after buying an additional 126,104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,333,728.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,826 shares of company stock valued at $285,573,193 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average is $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

