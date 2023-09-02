BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.73 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.