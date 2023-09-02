BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $66.64 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.