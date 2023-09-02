BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,075 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 125.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 72.9% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.5 %

KHC stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

