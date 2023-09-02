BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,339 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after buying an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,669,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCO opened at $339.38 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.08 and its 200-day moving average is $320.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

