BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,672 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 54.7% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 77.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

