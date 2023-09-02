BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 38,567 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,567 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,296,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $117.04 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $1,034,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

