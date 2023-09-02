BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $285.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.