BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5,493.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,221,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

BCRX stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.