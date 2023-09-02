Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00094766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00048938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027778 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

