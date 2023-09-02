BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.64.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.95.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

