BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

