Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.