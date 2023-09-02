Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

