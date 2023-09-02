Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.39 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $435.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.45 and a 200 day moving average of $452.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $421.73 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

