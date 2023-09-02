Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.29% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

