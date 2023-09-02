Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Dover stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.88. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

