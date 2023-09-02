Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

