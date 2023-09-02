Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $499.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $504.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.