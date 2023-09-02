Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.79 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,326 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 551.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,303,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,071 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

