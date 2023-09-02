Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,900,000 after buying an additional 286,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after buying an additional 182,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $1,586,209.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,895.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,355 over the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.