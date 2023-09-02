Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.