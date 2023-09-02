Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $364.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.55 and its 200 day moving average is $369.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.