Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 49.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE VMC opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

