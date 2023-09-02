Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,401 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after purchasing an additional 247,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,685,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $135.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

