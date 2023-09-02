Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,386 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $460.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.75 and its 200 day moving average is $407.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,603 shares of company stock worth $58,492,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

