Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,952,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,545,000 after acquiring an additional 185,947 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Waste Connections by 90.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 239,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 113,819 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,511,000 after buying an additional 162,167 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.28 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.