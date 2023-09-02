Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Markel Group worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,492.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,435.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,360.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.96.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

