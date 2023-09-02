Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,935 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.81% of Palomar worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 29.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 241,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Palomar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 186,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Read Our Latest Report on PLMR

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,926,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,327,540. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.