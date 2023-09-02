Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,174 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,682,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,690. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $403.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.82 and a 1-year high of $405.55.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

