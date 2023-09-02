Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,423,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1948 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.