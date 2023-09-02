Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.11 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.