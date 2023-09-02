Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO opened at $44.11 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Stories
