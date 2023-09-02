BMO Capital Markets Trims Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Price to $114.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

