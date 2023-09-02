BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.28 and last traded at $49.28. Approximately 4,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000.

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

