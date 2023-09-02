Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $40.50 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $553.16 million, a P/E ratio of 881.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $228,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares in the company, valued at $18,311,870.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 375.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

