BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BOX stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. BOX has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,526,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $369,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,526,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

