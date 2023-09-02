Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,439 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $34,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,318 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.58. 2,999,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

