Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $45,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $701.96. 645,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.