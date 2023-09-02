Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Braskem from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Braskem from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Braskem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAK

Braskem Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BAK opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.