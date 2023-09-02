Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $44.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,829 shares of company stock worth $22,031,629. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

