Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.58) to GBX 865 ($10.90) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Britvic Stock Down 0.8 %

About Britvic

BTVCY opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

