Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $873.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $742.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.86.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

