Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.