CalAmp’s (CAMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

CalAmp Stock Up 2.7 %

CAMP opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.84. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 75.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 513,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

