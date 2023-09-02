Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. 1,221,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,861. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.75. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

