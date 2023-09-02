Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. 6,659,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,368. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.