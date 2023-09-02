Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 409,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 999,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,575. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

