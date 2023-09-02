Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,764,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 376,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $208,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

