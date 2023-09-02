Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at UBS Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.14.

CSIQ stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

